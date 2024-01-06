For bracketology analysis around UMBC and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

Want to bet on UMBC's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UMBC ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 2-0 NR NR 261

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMBC's best wins

On January 6, UMBC registered its signature win of the season, a 64-63 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 292) in the RPI rankings. Laura Lacambra was the top scorer in the signature victory over Bryant, dropping 11 points with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

60-59 on the road over American (No. 320/RPI) on December 20

70-55 on the road over Binghamton (No. 354/RPI) on January 4

85-53 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on December 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMBC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UMBC faces the 19th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Retrievers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

UMBC's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

UMBC's next game

Matchup: UMBC Retrievers vs. Vermont Catamounts

UMBC Retrievers vs. Vermont Catamounts Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UMBC games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.