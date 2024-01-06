The UCSD Tritons (4-7) meet the CSU Fullerton Titans (4-6) in a clash of Big West squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

UCSD vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

UCSD Players to Watch

Sumayah Sugapong: 15.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Katie Springs: 3.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

3.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Izzy Forsyth: 10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Parker Montgomery: 7.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Denali Pinto: 10.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Gabi Vidmar: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Ashlee Lewis: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Hope Hassmann: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Aixchel Hernandez: 3.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

3.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Demonnie Lagway: 5.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

