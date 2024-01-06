What are UCSD's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How UCSD ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 2-1 NR NR 204

UCSD's best wins

UCSD's signature win this season came against the San Diego State Aztecs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 172) in the RPI. UCSD took home the 77-71 win on the road on November 28. Sumayah Sugapong, as the leading point-getter in the victory over San Diego State, dropped 18 points, while Denali Pinto was second on the squad with 17.

Next best wins

71-58 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 180/RPI) on January 6

62-56 over Boise State (No. 194/RPI) on December 20

64-50 at home over UCSB (No. 220/RPI) on January 4

UCSD's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-5 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

According to the RPI, UCSD has five losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, UCSD is facing the 182nd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Tritons have seven games left versus teams over .500. They have four upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

UCSD's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

UCSD's next game

Matchup: Long Beach State Beach vs. UCSD Tritons

Long Beach State Beach vs. UCSD Tritons Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

