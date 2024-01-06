Saturday's game between the UCSD Tritons (5-8) and CSU Fullerton Titans (5-8) going head to head at LionTree Arena has a projected final score of 64-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCSD, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Tritons claimed a 64-50 victory against UCSB.

The Titans' last contest was a 68-44 loss to UC Irvine on Thursday. Sumayah Sugapong totaled 20 points, six rebounds and one assist for the Tritons. Gabi Vidmar scored 14 points in the Titans' loss, leading the team.

UCSD vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California

UCSD vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSD 64, CSU Fullerton 61

Top 25 Predictions

UCSD Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Tritons defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 77-71 on November 28.

The Tritons have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (five).

UCSD 2023-24 Best Wins

77-71 on the road over San Diego State (No. 133) on November 28

62-56 over Boise State (No. 161) on December 20

64-50 at home over UCSB (No. 200) on January 4

CSU Fullerton Schedule Analysis

The Titans' signature win this season came against the Long Beach State Beach, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in our computer rankings. The Titans secured the 67-61 win on the road on December 28.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, CSU Fullerton is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Tritons have five losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.

CSU Fullerton 2023-24 Best Wins

67-61 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 142) on December 28

54-48 over San Francisco (No. 181) on November 19

77-68 on the road over Fresno State (No. 211) on December 6

71-64 at home over San Jose State (No. 235) on November 29

61-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 341) on November 12

UCSD Leaders

Sugapong: 15.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54)

15.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54) Katie Springs: 2.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%

2.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG% Izzy Forsyth: 10.7 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

10.7 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Parker Montgomery: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.4 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)

7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.4 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49) Denali Pinto: 10.5 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65)

CSU Fullerton Leaders

Vidmar: 12.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (29-for-79)

12.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (29-for-79) Ashlee Lewis: 9.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 BLK, 45.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 BLK, 45.5 FG% Hope Hassmann: 10.8 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

10.8 PTS, 42.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Eva Levingston: 4.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%

4.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG% Kathryn Neff: 4.0 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons average 64.2 points per game (212th in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per contest (112th in college basketball). They have a +39 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Tritons put up 72.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 54.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 17.6 points per contest.

UCSD gives up 56.0 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 67.2 in away games.

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans' -103 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 57.8 points per game (310th in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per outing (221st in college basketball).

CSU Fullerton has averaged 4.5 fewer points in Big West games (53.3) than overall (57.8).

At home the Titans are putting up 55.2 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (62.3).

CSU Fullerton allows 66.4 points per game at home, and 69.8 on the road.

