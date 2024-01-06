UCSB vs. Cal Poly January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's Big West slate includes the UCSB Gauchos (6-4) meeting the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET.
UCSB vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
UCSB Players to Watch
- Alexis Whitfield: 15.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alyssa Marin: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mary McMorris: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Skylar Burke: 6.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Flora Goed: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Natalia Ackerman: 10.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Ania McNicholas: 6.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Annika Shah: 12.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sydney Bourland: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sierra Lichtie: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
