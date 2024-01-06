If you're searching for bracketology analysis of UCSB and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UCSB's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UCSB ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 3-1 NR NR 220

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSB's best wins

When UCSB beat the Cal Poly Mustangs, who are ranked No. 114 in the RPI, on January 6 by a score of 65-64, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. That signature win over Cal Poly included a team-best 19 points from Alyssa Marin. Alexis Whitfield, with 19 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

60-49 at home over UC Davis (No. 185/RPI) on December 28

64-56 at home over UC Riverside (No. 190/RPI) on December 30

87-75 at home over San Francisco (No. 244/RPI) on November 7

73-66 on the road over Nevada (No. 252/RPI) on December 2

71-61 at home over Southern Utah (No. 258/RPI) on November 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCSB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

The Gauchos have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, UCSB gets the 257th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Of the Gauchos' 16 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and five are against teams with records above .500.

Of UCSB's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UCSB's next game

Matchup: CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners vs. UCSB Gauchos

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners vs. UCSB Gauchos Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UCSB games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.