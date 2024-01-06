Saturday's game that pits the Cal Poly Mustangs (7-6) against the UCSB Gauchos (8-5) at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center has a projected final score of 65-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cal Poly, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 6.

The Gauchos enter this matchup following a 64-50 loss to UCSD on Thursday. The Mustangs are coming off of a 64-56 win against Long Beach State in their most recent game on Thursday. Anya Choice's team-high 11 points paced the Gauchos in the loss. Natalia Ackerman scored a team-high 18 points for the Mustangs in the victory.

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

UCSB vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Poly 65, UCSB 60

UCSB Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Gauchos took down the San Francisco Dons 87-75 on November 7.

The Gauchos have three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in Division 1.

UCSB 2023-24 Best Wins

87-75 at home over San Francisco (No. 181) on November 7

60-49 at home over UC Davis (No. 198) on December 28

73-66 on the road over Nevada (No. 232) on December 2

64-56 at home over UC Riverside (No. 244) on December 30

71-61 at home over Southern Utah (No. 262) on November 19

Cal Poly Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Mustangs beat the Long Beach State Beach on the road on January 4 by a score of 64-56.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Mustangs are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Cal Poly 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 142) on January 4

65-55 on the road over Idaho (No. 145) on November 8

57-54 at home over UC Davis (No. 198) on December 30

84-59 at home over Fresno State (No. 211) on December 9

68-43 on the road over Seattle U (No. 332) on November 21

UCSB Leaders

Alexis Whitfield: 14.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 50.7 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)

14.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 50.7 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28) Alyssa Marin: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Skylar Burke: 7.1 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

7.1 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Mary McMorris: 6.0 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

6.0 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Choice: 8.0 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

Cal Poly Leaders

Ackerman: 12.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 57.4 FG%

12.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 57.4 FG% Ania McNicholas: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 28.9 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)

6.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 28.9 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37) Annika Shah: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (27-for-68)

12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (27-for-68) Sydney Bourland: 5.2 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

5.2 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Sierra Lichtie: 8.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos' +96 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.5 points per game (141st in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per outing (112th in college basketball).

UCSB's offense has been worse in Big West contests this season, averaging 58.0 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.5 PPG.

The Gauchos are posting 76.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 14.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (62.0).

At home, UCSB is allowing 10.3 fewer points per game (57.7) than when playing on the road (68.0).

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs put up 61.2 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per outing (148th in college basketball). They have a -20 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

In conference action, Cal Poly is scoring more points (63.0 per game) than it is overall (61.2) in 2023-24.

