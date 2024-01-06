UCSB vs. Cal Poly Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game that pits the Cal Poly Mustangs (7-6) against the UCSB Gauchos (8-5) at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center has a projected final score of 65-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cal Poly, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on January 6.
The Gauchos fell in their most recent game 64-50 against UCSD on Thursday.
The Gauchos enter this matchup following a 64-50 loss to UCSD on Thursday. The Mustangs are coming off of a 64-56 win against Long Beach State in their most recent game on Thursday. Anya Choice's team-high 11 points paced the Gauchos in the loss. Natalia Ackerman scored a team-high 18 points for the Mustangs in the victory.
UCSB vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California
UCSB vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cal Poly 65, UCSB 60
UCSB Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Gauchos took down the San Francisco Dons 87-75 on November 7.
- The Gauchos have three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in Division 1.
UCSB 2023-24 Best Wins
- 87-75 at home over San Francisco (No. 181) on November 7
- 60-49 at home over UC Davis (No. 198) on December 28
- 73-66 on the road over Nevada (No. 232) on December 2
- 64-56 at home over UC Riverside (No. 244) on December 30
- 71-61 at home over Southern Utah (No. 262) on November 19
Cal Poly Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Mustangs beat the Long Beach State Beach on the road on January 4 by a score of 64-56.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Mustangs are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.
Cal Poly 2023-24 Best Wins
- 64-56 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 142) on January 4
- 65-55 on the road over Idaho (No. 145) on November 8
- 57-54 at home over UC Davis (No. 198) on December 30
- 84-59 at home over Fresno State (No. 211) on December 9
- 68-43 on the road over Seattle U (No. 332) on November 21
UCSB Leaders
- Alexis Whitfield: 14.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 50.7 FG%, 46.4 3PT% (13-for-28)
- Alyssa Marin: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.7 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)
- Skylar Burke: 7.1 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Mary McMorris: 6.0 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Choice: 8.0 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
Cal Poly Leaders
- Ackerman: 12.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.7 BLK, 57.4 FG%
- Ania McNicholas: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 28.9 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)
- Annika Shah: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (27-for-68)
- Sydney Bourland: 5.2 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Sierra Lichtie: 8.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
UCSB Performance Insights
- The Gauchos' +96 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.5 points per game (141st in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per outing (112th in college basketball).
- UCSB's offense has been worse in Big West contests this season, averaging 58.0 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.5 PPG.
- The Gauchos are posting 76.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 14.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (62.0).
- At home, UCSB is allowing 10.3 fewer points per game (57.7) than when playing on the road (68.0).
Cal Poly Performance Insights
- The Mustangs put up 61.2 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per outing (148th in college basketball). They have a -20 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.6 points per game.
- In conference action, Cal Poly is scoring more points (63.0 per game) than it is overall (61.2) in 2023-24.
