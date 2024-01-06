2024 NCAA Bracketology: UCLA Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
What are UCLA's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How UCLA ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|14-0
|3-0
|2
|2
|5
UCLA's best wins
UCLA's signature victory this season came against the USC Trojans, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 9). UCLA brought home the 71-64 win on December 30 at home. In the victory over USC, Londynn Jones amassed a team-leading 21 points. Lauren Betts chipped in 15 points.
Next best wins
- 78-67 over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 24
- 77-74 at home over Princeton (No. 15/RPI) on November 17
- 77-71 on the road over Ohio State (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 18
- 65-54 at home over Oregon State (No. 21/RPI) on January 7
- 95-78 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on December 10
UCLA's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 7-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- According to the RPI, UCLA has seven wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.
- The Bruins have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- UCLA has to overcome the 12th-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Bruins have 15 games left against teams over .500. They have 15 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- UCLA's upcoming schedule includes six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
UCLA's next game
- Matchup: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins
- Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
