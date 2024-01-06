What are UCLA's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How UCLA ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-0 3-0 2 2 5

UCLA's best wins

UCLA's signature victory this season came against the USC Trojans, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 9). UCLA brought home the 71-64 win on December 30 at home. In the victory over USC, Londynn Jones amassed a team-leading 21 points. Lauren Betts chipped in 15 points.

Next best wins

78-67 over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 24

77-74 at home over Princeton (No. 15/RPI) on November 17

77-71 on the road over Ohio State (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 18

65-54 at home over Oregon State (No. 21/RPI) on January 7

95-78 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on December 10

UCLA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 7-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, UCLA has seven wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.

The Bruins have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

UCLA has to overcome the 12th-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Bruins have 15 games left against teams over .500. They have 15 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

UCLA's upcoming schedule includes six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

UCLA's next game

Matchup: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 14 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

