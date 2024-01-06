Saturday's Big West slate includes the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5) meeting the Long Beach State Beach (5-5) at 9:00 PM ET.

UC Riverside vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Matehya Bryant: 12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Jordan Webster: 16.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Jackson: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Esther Matarranz: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Savannah Tucker: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydney Woodley: 10.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Casey Valenti-Paea: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Cheyenne Givens: 11.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Patricia Chung: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

