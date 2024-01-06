Saturday's game features the Long Beach State Beach (6-7) and the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8) facing off at UCR Student Recreation Center (on January 6) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-65 win for Long Beach State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Their last time out, the Highlanders lost 63-59 to UC Davis on Thursday.

UC Riverside vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

UC Riverside vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 69, UC Riverside 65

Top 25 Predictions

UC Riverside Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders took down the Merrimack Warriors in a 65-53 win on December 1. It was their best victory of the season.

UC Riverside has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

The Highlanders have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (four).

UC Riverside 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Merrimack (No. 322) on December 1

57-38 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 324) on December 4

52-51 at home over Utah State (No. 330) on November 22

Long Beach State Schedule Analysis

The Beach's best win of the season came against the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team (No. 84), according to our computer rankings. The Beach claimed the 77-76 home win on December 15.

Long Beach State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Colorado State (No. 84) on December 15

81-79 at home over San Francisco (No. 181) on December 19

79-57 at home over Nevada (No. 232) on November 12

68-53 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 273) on November 27

76-58 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 340) on December 30

UC Riverside Leaders

Matehya Bryant: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.4 FG%

12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.4 FG% Jordan Webster: 15.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (23-for-80)

15.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (23-for-80) Jackson: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.7 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

7.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.7 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Zoe Tillery: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

5.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Esther Matarranz: 4.6 PTS, 49.0 FG%

Long Beach State Leaders

Sydney Woodley: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 47.5 FG%

10.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 47.5 FG% Tucker: 14.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)

14.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72) Casey Valenti-Paea: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.8 FG%, 51.7 3PT% (15-for-29)

9.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.8 FG%, 51.7 3PT% (15-for-29) Patricia Chung: 7.7 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

7.7 PTS, 33.7 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Cheyenne Givens: 10.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders are being outscored by 5.5 points per game with a -71 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.9 points per game (309th in college basketball) and allow 63.4 per contest (161st in college basketball).

With 55.7 points per game in Big West tilts, UC Riverside is tallying 2.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (57.9 PPG).

The Highlanders are posting 60.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.7 more points than they're averaging in road games (56.5).

UC Riverside is giving up 58.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 8.8 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (66.8).

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach have a -12 scoring differential, putting up 72.4 points per game (93rd in college basketball) and allowing 73.3 (324th in college basketball).

Long Beach State scores fewer points in conference play (64.3 per game) than overall (72.4).

The Beach are putting up more points at home (74.9 per game) than on the road (68.4).

At home, Long Beach State gives up 72.5 points per game. Away, it allows 74.6.

