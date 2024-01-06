When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will UC Riverside be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How UC Riverside ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-3 NR NR 190

UC Riverside's best wins

When UC Riverside beat the Long Beach State Beach, who are ranked No. 205 in the RPI, on January 6 by a score of 49-43, it was its signature win of the season thus far. The leading point-getter against Long Beach State was Jordan Webster, who compiled 27 points with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

57-38 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 312/RPI) on December 4

65-53 on the road over Merrimack (No. 336/RPI) on December 1

52-51 at home over Utah State (No. 338/RPI) on November 22

UC Riverside's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-5 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, UC Riverside has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), UC Riverside is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, UC Riverside has the 122nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Highlanders' upcoming schedule includes six games against teams with worse records and six games versus teams with records above .500.

Riverside has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UC Riverside's next game

Matchup: Cal Poly Mustangs vs. UC Riverside Highlanders

Cal Poly Mustangs vs. UC Riverside Highlanders Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

