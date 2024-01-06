For bracketology insights on UC Irvine and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How UC Irvine ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 3-1 NR NR 137

UC Irvine's best wins

UC Irvine's best win this season came on November 25 in a 66-60 victory over the Pacific Tigers. In the victory against Pacific, Nevaeh Dean dropped a team-high 15 points. Nevaeh Parkinson added 15 points.

Next best wins

71-63 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 119/RPI) on November 20

74-63 over St. Thomas (No. 157/RPI) on November 24

68-44 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 180/RPI) on January 4

67-52 on the road over UC Riverside (No. 190/RPI) on December 28

61-55 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 299/RPI) on December 5

UC Irvine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), UC Irvine is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UC Irvine has been given the 271st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Anteaters' upcoming schedule includes 14 games against teams with worse records and six games against teams with records north of .500.

Irvine has 16 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UC Irvine's next game

Matchup: UC Irvine Anteaters vs. Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

UC Irvine Anteaters vs. Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

