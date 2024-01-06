The UC Irvine Anteaters (9-4) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run at the UC Davis Aggies (5-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 6:00 PM ET.

UC Davis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California TV: Spectrum SportsNet

UC Davis vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison

The Anteaters put up an average of 62.6 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Aggies give up to opponents.

UC Irvine has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.

UC Davis is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 62.6 points.

The Aggies score 65.2 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 55.3 the Anteaters give up.

UC Davis has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 55.3 points.

When UC Irvine gives up fewer than 65.2 points, it is 9-3.

The Aggies shoot 42.7% from the field, 5.1% higher than the Anteaters allow defensively.

The Anteaters' 40.0 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Aggies have given up.

UC Davis Leaders

Deja Lee: 12.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)

12.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66) Nikki Tom: 7.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.8 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)

7.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.8 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65) Diaba Konate: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.5 FG% Nevaeh Parkinson: 8.5 PTS, 56.8 FG%

8.5 PTS, 56.8 FG% Nevaeh Dean: 4.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

UC Irvine Leaders

UC Davis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/28/2023 @ UCSB L 60-49 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/30/2023 @ Cal Poly L 57-54 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 1/4/2024 UC Riverside W 63-59 University Credit Union Center 1/6/2024 UC Irvine - University Credit Union Center 1/11/2024 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome 1/13/2024 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center

UC Irvine Schedule