How to Watch the UC Davis vs. UC Irvine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The UC Irvine Anteaters (9-4) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run at the UC Davis Aggies (5-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 6:00 PM ET.
UC Davis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet
UC Davis vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison
- The Anteaters put up an average of 62.6 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Aggies give up to opponents.
- UC Irvine has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.
- UC Davis is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 62.6 points.
- The Aggies score 65.2 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 55.3 the Anteaters give up.
- UC Davis has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 55.3 points.
- When UC Irvine gives up fewer than 65.2 points, it is 9-3.
- The Aggies shoot 42.7% from the field, 5.1% higher than the Anteaters allow defensively.
- The Anteaters' 40.0 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Aggies have given up.
UC Davis Leaders
- Deja Lee: 12.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)
- Nikki Tom: 7.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.8 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)
- Diaba Konate: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.5 FG%
- Nevaeh Parkinson: 8.5 PTS, 56.8 FG%
- Nevaeh Dean: 4.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)
UC Irvine Leaders
UC Davis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ UCSB
|L 60-49
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|L 57-54
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|UC Riverside
|W 63-59
|University Credit Union Center
|1/6/2024
|UC Irvine
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|1/11/2024
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|1/13/2024
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
UC Irvine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|W 67-52
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/30/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 71-48
|Bren Events Center
|1/4/2024
|@ CSU Fullerton
|W 68-44
|Titan Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|1/11/2024
|Hawaii
|-
|Bren Events Center
|1/18/2024
|@ UCSD
|-
|LionTree Arena
