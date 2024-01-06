The UC Irvine Anteaters (9-4) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning run at the UC Davis Aggies (5-8) on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 6:00 PM ET.

UC Davis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
  • TV: Spectrum SportsNet

UC Davis vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison

  • The Anteaters put up an average of 62.6 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Aggies give up to opponents.
  • UC Irvine has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 66.5 points.
  • UC Davis is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 62.6 points.
  • The Aggies score 65.2 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 55.3 the Anteaters give up.
  • UC Davis has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 55.3 points.
  • When UC Irvine gives up fewer than 65.2 points, it is 9-3.
  • The Aggies shoot 42.7% from the field, 5.1% higher than the Anteaters allow defensively.
  • The Anteaters' 40.0 shooting percentage is 2.0 lower than the Aggies have given up.

UC Davis Leaders

  • Deja Lee: 12.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)
  • Nikki Tom: 7.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.8 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)
  • Diaba Konate: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.5 FG%
  • Nevaeh Parkinson: 8.5 PTS, 56.8 FG%
  • Nevaeh Dean: 4.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

UC Irvine Leaders

UC Davis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 @ UCSB L 60-49 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/30/2023 @ Cal Poly L 57-54 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
1/4/2024 UC Riverside W 63-59 University Credit Union Center
1/6/2024 UC Irvine - University Credit Union Center
1/11/2024 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome
1/13/2024 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center

UC Irvine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 @ UC Riverside W 67-52 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/30/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 71-48 Bren Events Center
1/4/2024 @ CSU Fullerton W 68-44 Titan Gym
1/6/2024 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center
1/11/2024 Hawaii - Bren Events Center
1/18/2024 @ UCSD - LionTree Arena

