Saturday's Big West slate includes the UC Davis Aggies (4-6) versus the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) at 6:00 PM ET.

UC Davis vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

UC Davis Players to Watch

Evanne Turner: 16.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Tova Sabel: 14.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Megan Norris: 11.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Sydney Burns: 6.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Mazatlan Harris: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Deja Lee: 11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Nikki Tom: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Diaba Konate: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Nevaeh Dean: 4.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

