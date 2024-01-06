UC Davis vs. UC Irvine January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West slate includes the UC Davis Aggies (4-6) versus the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) at 6:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UC Davis vs. UC Irvine Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UC Davis Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Evanne Turner: 16.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tova Sabel: 14.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Megan Norris: 11.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sydney Burns: 6.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mazatlan Harris: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Deja Lee: 11.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nikki Tom: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Diaba Konate: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nevaeh Dean: 4.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.