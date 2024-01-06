Saturday's game at University Credit Union Center has the UC Irvine Anteaters (9-4) going head-to-head against the UC Davis Aggies (5-8) at 6:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a victory for UC Irvine by a score of 65-59, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Aggies took care of business in their last matchup 63-59 against UC Riverside on Thursday. The Anteaters head into this contest on the heels of a 68-44 victory over CSU Fullerton on Thursday. Tova Sabel totaled 16 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Aggies. In the Anteaters' win, Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba led the team with 18 points (adding five rebounds and one assist).

UC Davis vs. UC Irvine Game Info

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California How to Watch on TV: Spectrum SportsNet

UC Davis vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 65, UC Davis 59

Top 25 Predictions

UC Davis Schedule Analysis

When the Aggies defeated the Saint Mary's Gaels, who are ranked No. 170 in our computer rankings, on December 10 by a score of 87-66, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Aggies are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UC Davis is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

UC Davis 2023-24 Best Wins

87-66 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 170) on December 10

63-59 at home over UC Riverside (No. 244) on January 4

79-57 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 341) on November 21

UC Irvine Schedule Analysis

The Anteaters picked up their best win of the season on November 20 by securing a 71-63 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles, the No. 77-ranked team in our computer rankings.

UC Irvine 2023-24 Best Wins

71-63 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 77) on November 20

66-60 on the road over Pacific (No. 158) on November 25

74-63 over St. Thomas (No. 185) on November 24

61-55 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 191) on December 5

68-44 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 222) on January 4

UC Davis Leaders

Evanne Turner: 15.2 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (36-for-87)

15.2 PTS, 44.6 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (36-for-87) Sabel: 14.2 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (34-for-92)

14.2 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (34-for-92) Megan Norris: 11.2 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

11.2 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Sydney Burns: 6.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

6.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Mazatlan Harris: 4.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

UC Irvine Leaders

Deja Lee: 12.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)

12.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66) Nikki Tom: 7.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.8 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)

7.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.8 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65) Diaba Konate: 8.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.5 FG% Nevaeh Parkinson: 8.5 PTS, 56.8 FG%

8.5 PTS, 56.8 FG% Nevaeh Dean: 4.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies have a -16 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 65.2 points per game to rank 198th in college basketball and are allowing 66.5 per outing to rank 238th in college basketball.

With 55.3 points per game in Big West action, UC Davis is putting up 9.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (65.2 PPG).

Offensively, the Aggies have fared better at home this year, putting up 78.6 points per game, compared to 56.9 per game in road games.

Defensively, UC Davis has played better in home games this year, giving up 57.6 points per game, compared to 72.0 away from home.

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (posting 62.6 points per game, 246th in college basketball, and giving up 55.3 per outing, 37th in college basketball) and have a +95 scoring differential.

UC Irvine scores more in conference action (68.7 points per game) than overall (62.6).

At home the Anteaters are scoring 66.5 points per game, 7.8 more than they are averaging on the road (58.7).

UC Irvine is conceding fewer points at home (50.3 per game) than away (55.1).

