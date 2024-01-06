For bracketology analysis around UC Davis and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How UC Davis ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 2-2 NR NR 185

UC Davis' best wins

Against the UC Irvine Anteaters on January 6, UC Davis registered its best win of the season, which was a 60-57 home victory. Tova Sabel, in that signature win, compiled a team-best 16 points with five rebounds and four assists. Evanne Turner also played a role with 13 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

87-66 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 189/RPI) on December 10

63-59 at home over UC Riverside (No. 190/RPI) on January 4

79-57 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 326/RPI) on November 21

UC Davis' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), UC Davis is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Schedule insights

UC Davis gets the 73rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Aggies have five games left versus teams over .500. They have six upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

UC Davis has 16 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UC Davis' next game

Matchup: CSU Northridge Matadors vs. UC Davis Aggies

CSU Northridge Matadors vs. UC Davis Aggies Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Matadome in Northridge, California

