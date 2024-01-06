Saturday's AAC schedule includes the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-3) facing the Temple Owls (6-6) at 3:00 PM ET.

Tulsa vs. Temple Game Information

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • Temira Poindexter: 20.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Delanie Crawford: 17.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Katia Gallegos: 6.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hadley Periman: 2.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Mady Cartwright: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

  • Rayne Tucker: 9.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Aleah Nelson: 11.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ines Piper: 8.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Tiarra East: 12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tristen Taylor: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

