Saturday's contest that pits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-3) against the Temple Owls (7-7) at Donald W. Reynolds Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tulsa, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Golden Hurricane secured a 72-54 victory against Tulane. The Owls enter this contest after a 74-63 loss to North Texas on Tuesday. In the Golden Hurricane's win, Temira Poindexter led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding five rebounds and three assists). Tiarra East scored a team-leading 21 points for the Owls in the loss.

Tulsa vs. Temple Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 72, Temple 65

Tulsa Schedule Analysis

When the Golden Hurricane beat the Florida Gators, the No. 42 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-64 on December 10, it was their season's best victory.

Tulsa has three wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Golden Hurricane are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

Tulsa 2023-24 Best Wins

72-64 at home over Florida (No. 42) on December 10

66-58 over Texas Tech (No. 66) on December 19

74-64 over Clemson (No. 82) on November 25

48-47 over SE Louisiana (No. 148) on December 20

60-58 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 160) on December 5

Temple Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Owls took down the UTSA Roadrunners 71-58 on December 30.

Temple has seven wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Temple 2023-24 Best Wins

71-58 at home over UTSA (No. 167) on December 30

61-47 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 191) on December 10

72-65 at home over Delaware (No. 205) on December 14

77-53 at home over Bucknell (No. 279) on November 11

78-41 over Xavier (No. 309) on December 1

Tulsa Leaders

Poindexter: 20.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 43.0 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (37-for-123)

20.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 43.0 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (37-for-123) Delanie Crawford: 17.5 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (38-for-90)

17.5 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (38-for-90) Hadley Periman: 2.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 BLK, 22.7 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

2.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 BLK, 22.7 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Ahrray Young: 9.8 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

9.8 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Katia Gallegos: 6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

Temple Leaders

Aleah Nelson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (18-for-66)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (18-for-66) Rayne Tucker: 9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 41.7 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

9.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 BLK, 41.7 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) East: 12.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

12.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Ines Piper: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Tristen Taylor: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

Tulsa Performance Insights

The Golden Hurricane have a +68 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.5 points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game to rank 111th in college basketball and are allowing 66.8 per contest to rank 244th in college basketball.

The Golden Hurricane are scoring 72.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.5 fewer points than they're averaging when playing on the road (74.3).

Tulsa is ceding 55.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 23.5 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (79.3).

In their last 10 games, the Golden Hurricane have been putting up 65.3 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 71.3 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

Temple Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game, with a +99 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.2 points per game (112th in college basketball) and allow 64.1 per outing (182nd in college basketball).

