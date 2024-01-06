If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Tulsa and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Tulsa ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-4 2-1 NR NR 85

Tulsa's best wins

On December 10 versus the Florida Gators, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in the RPI, Tulsa notched its signature win of the season, a 72-64 victory at home. Delanie Crawford, in that signature victory, tallied a team-leading 22 points with eight rebounds and three assists. Temira Poindexter also played a role with 21 points, five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

66-58 over Texas Tech (No. 65/RPI) on December 19

74-64 over Clemson (No. 117/RPI) on November 25

90-79 over UAPB (No. 127/RPI) on November 24

48-47 over SE Louisiana (No. 183/RPI) on December 20

60-58 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 187/RPI) on December 5

Tulsa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, the Golden Hurricane have two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, Tulsa has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

The Golden Hurricane have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Tulsa is playing the 152nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Golden Hurricane's upcoming schedule, they have 14 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

As far as Tulsa's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Tulsa's next game

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

South Florida Bulls vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

