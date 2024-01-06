For bracketology insights on Towson and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Towson ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 1-1 NR NR 100

Towson's best wins

Towson took down the No. 123-ranked (according to the RPI) Liberty Lady Flames, 73-70, on December 4, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Patricia Anumgba, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Liberty, tallied 21 points, while India Johnston was second on the team with 12.

Next best wins

75-65 over Quinnipiac (No. 155/RPI) on November 26

58-53 on the road over Elon (No. 191/RPI) on January 5

80-69 at home over Morgan State (No. 211/RPI) on November 29

68-60 at home over George Washington (No. 218/RPI) on December 6

63-56 over Abilene Christian (No. 235/RPI) on November 25

Towson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Towson has drawn the 217th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Tigers have 16 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Reviewing Towson's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Towson's next game

Matchup: Towson Tigers vs. Stony Brook Seawolves

Towson Tigers vs. Stony Brook Seawolves Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

