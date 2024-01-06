2024 NCAA Bracketology: Temple Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Will Temple be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Temple's complete tournament resume.
How Temple ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-7
|2-1
|NR
|NR
|158
Temple's best wins
In its signature win of the season, which took place on January 6, Temple beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (No. 85 in the RPI) by a score of 58-48. Aleah Nelson amassed a team-best 17 points with six rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Tulsa.
Next best wins
- 61-47 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 132/RPI) on December 10
- 71-58 at home over UTSA (No. 152/RPI) on December 30
- 72-65 at home over Delaware (No. 202/RPI) on December 14
- 85-61 on the road over La Salle (No. 256/RPI) on December 17
- 109-43 at home over Delaware State (No. 280/RPI) on November 6
Temple's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Temple has been given the 178th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Owls' upcoming schedule includes eight games against teams with worse records and 11 games versus teams with records above .500.
- Temple has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Temple's next game
- Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. Temple Owls
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
