Will Temple be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Temple's complete tournament resume.

How Temple ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 2-1 NR NR 158

Temple's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on January 6, Temple beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (No. 85 in the RPI) by a score of 58-48. Aleah Nelson amassed a team-best 17 points with six rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Tulsa.

Next best wins

61-47 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 132/RPI) on December 10

71-58 at home over UTSA (No. 152/RPI) on December 30

72-65 at home over Delaware (No. 202/RPI) on December 14

85-61 on the road over La Salle (No. 256/RPI) on December 17

109-43 at home over Delaware State (No. 280/RPI) on November 6

Temple's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Temple has been given the 178th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Owls' upcoming schedule includes eight games against teams with worse records and 11 games versus teams with records above .500.

Temple has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Temple's next game

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. Temple Owls

Wichita State Shockers vs. Temple Owls Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

