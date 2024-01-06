What are Stanford's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Stanford's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Stanford ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-1 3-0 8 8 3

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stanford's best wins

Stanford's best win of the season came on November 12 in a 96-64 victory versus the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers. Cameron Brink, as the leading scorer in the victory over Indiana, tallied 20 points, while Kiki Iriafen was second on the squad with 20.

Next best wins

82-79 at home over Duke (No. 19/RPI) on November 19

74-65 at home over Washington State (No. 23/RPI) on January 5

78-51 on the road over Cal (No. 27/RPI) on December 29

100-88 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 24

74-55 over Belmont (No. 40/RPI) on November 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stanford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 6-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Stanford has six wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the third-most in the country.

According to the RPI, Stanford has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Stanford has to overcome the eighth-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Cardinal have 15 games left this season, including 14 versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records above .500.

Stanford's upcoming schedule includes four games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Stanford's next game

Matchup: Utah Utes vs. Stanford Cardinal

Utah Utes vs. Stanford Cardinal Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Stanford games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.