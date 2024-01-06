Southern Utah vs. Utah Valley January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC slate includes the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-7) facing the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Southern Utah vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Megan Smith: 17.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Ava Uhrich: 12.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Daylani Ballena: 14.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Samantha Johnston: 6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charli Kay: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Utah Valley Players to Watch
- Kylee Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ally Criddle: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tessa Chaney: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Eleyana Tafisi: 5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Liana Kaitu'u: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.