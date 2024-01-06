Saturday's WAC slate includes the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-7) facing the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET.

Southern Utah vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Megan Smith: 17.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK Ava Uhrich: 12.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Daylani Ballena: 14.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Samantha Johnston: 6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Charli Kay: 6.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Kylee Mabry: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Ally Criddle: 7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Tessa Chaney: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Eleyana Tafisi: 5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Liana Kaitu'u: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

