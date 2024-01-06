Saturday's contest between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-9) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (5-7) at America First Event Center has a projected final score of 67-63 based on our computer prediction, with Southern Utah securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 6.

The Thunderbirds lost their last game 78-60 against Grand Canyon on Thursday.

Last time out, the Thunderbirds lost 78-60 to Grand Canyon on Thursday. The Wolverines' last outing was an 80-61 loss to Cal Baptist on Thursday. Daylani Ballena's team-high 16 points paced the Thunderbirds in the losing effort. Eleyana Tafisi scored a team-leading 13 points for the Wolverines in the loss.

Southern Utah vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

Southern Utah vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 67, Utah Valley 63

Southern Utah Schedule Analysis

The Thunderbirds registered their signature win of the season on December 7, when they beat the New Mexico Lobos, who rank No. 179 in our computer rankings, 58-40.

The Thunderbirds have six losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Southern Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

58-40 on the road over New Mexico (No. 179) on December 7

83-56 at home over Seattle U (No. 332) on December 2

Utah Valley Schedule Analysis

When the Wolverines took down the Idaho Vandals, who are ranked No. 147 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 66-59, it was their signature win of the year so far.

Utah Valley has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Based on the RPI, the Thunderbirds have six losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Utah Valley 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Idaho (No. 147) on November 25

56-55 at home over Weber State (No. 292) on November 6

73-69 at home over Sam Houston (No. 297) on December 21

68-38 at home over Utah State (No. 330) on December 9

Southern Utah Leaders

Megan Smith: 16.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

16.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Ava Uhrich: 12.2 PTS, 55.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

12.2 PTS, 55.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Ballena: 14.6 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

14.6 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Samantha Johnston: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.4 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (18-for-73)

7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28.4 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (18-for-73) Charli Kay: 6.3 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50)

Utah Valley Leaders

Tafisi: 6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Ally Criddle: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Kylee Mabry: 7.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

7.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Tessa Chaney: 5.8 PTS, 54.0 FG%

5.8 PTS, 54.0 FG% Liana Kaitu'u: 7.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)

Southern Utah Performance Insights

The Thunderbirds have been outscored by 7.1 points per game (scoring 66.5 points per game to rank 178th in college basketball while giving up 73.6 per contest to rank 326th in college basketball) and have a -85 scoring differential overall.

Southern Utah's offense has been more effective in WAC games this year, tallying 69.7 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 66.5 PPG.

The Thunderbirds average 70.0 points per game at home, compared to 61.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.

In home games, Southern Utah is allowing 5.8 more points per game (76.0) than in road games (70.2).

Utah Valley Performance Insights

The Wolverines are being outscored by 2.1 points per game, with a -25 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.5 points per game (302nd in college basketball), and give up 60.6 per outing (101st in college basketball).

In conference action, Utah Valley is putting up fewer points (56.0 per game) than it is overall (58.5) in 2023-24.

The Wolverines are putting up more points at home (66.4 per game) than on the road (52.9).

At home Utah Valley is allowing 55.4 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than it is away (64.3).

