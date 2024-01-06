Saturday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Mississippi State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)

Mississippi State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

South Carolina has gone 8-3-0 against the spread, while Mississippi State's ATS record this season is 6-5-0. The Gamecocks have gone over the point total in four games, while Bulldogs games have gone over five times. South Carolina has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the past 10 games. Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 75.5 points per game (174th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (22nd in college basketball). They have a +161 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game.

South Carolina is 155th in college basketball at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 31.8 its opponents average.

South Carolina knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (72nd in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (122nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 per game its opponents make at a 33.9% rate.

The Gamecocks record 102.2 points per 100 possessions (46th in college basketball), while giving up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball).

South Carolina forces 9.9 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball) while committing 9.2 (21st in college basketball action).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game, with a +176 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.2 points per game (160th in college basketball) and give up 62.7 per contest (18th in college basketball).

Mississippi State wins the rebound battle by 8.4 boards on average. It collects 40.2 rebounds per game, 49th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.8.

Mississippi State connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (142nd in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 31.9% from deep (254th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 26.3%.

Mississippi State forces 12.5 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (221st in college basketball).

