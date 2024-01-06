When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Seton Hall be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Seton Hall ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 2-2 NR 33 68

Seton Hall's best wins

On December 16, Seton Hall registered its signature win of the season, an 84-54 victory over the UNLV Rebels, who are a top 50 team (No. 29), according to the RPI. Against UNLV, Azana Baines led the team by tallying 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

57-49 on the road over Georgetown (No. 92/RPI) on December 20

68-57 over East Carolina (No. 105/RPI) on November 22

64-50 on the road over Butler (No. 118/RPI) on January 6

82-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 192/RPI) on November 15

78-54 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 215/RPI) on December 2

Seton Hall's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, Seton Hall has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 26th-most in the nation. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 42nd-most.

The Pirates have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).

The Pirates have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Seton Hall has been handed the 70th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Pirates have 12 games remaining against teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Seton Hall's upcoming schedule features six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Seton Hall's next game

Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

Seton Hall Pirates vs. Marquette Golden Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

