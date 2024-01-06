2024 NCAA Bracketology: Seton Hall Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Seton Hall be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How Seton Hall ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-5
|2-2
|NR
|33
|68
Seton Hall's best wins
On December 16, Seton Hall registered its signature win of the season, an 84-54 victory over the UNLV Rebels, who are a top 50 team (No. 29), according to the RPI. Against UNLV, Azana Baines led the team by tallying 23 points to go along with 11 rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 57-49 on the road over Georgetown (No. 92/RPI) on December 20
- 68-57 over East Carolina (No. 105/RPI) on November 22
- 64-50 on the road over Butler (No. 118/RPI) on January 6
- 82-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 192/RPI) on November 15
- 78-54 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 215/RPI) on December 2
Seton Hall's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- According to the RPI, Seton Hall has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 26th-most in the nation. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 42nd-most.
- The Pirates have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).
- The Pirates have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Seton Hall has been handed the 70th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Pirates have 12 games remaining against teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Seton Hall's upcoming schedule features six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Seton Hall's next game
- Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates vs. Marquette Golden Eagles
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
