The Pacific Tigers (8-4) face a fellow WCC squad, the Santa Clara Broncos (11-3), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Leavey Center. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Santa Clara vs. Pacific Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Tess Heal: 17.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Olivia Pollerd: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Marya Hudgins: 9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Lara Edmanson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ashley Hiraki: 4.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pacific Players to Watch

Anaya James: 11.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Liz Smith: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Elizabeth Elliott: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Cecilia Holmberg: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kadie Deaton: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.