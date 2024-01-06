The Pacific Tigers (8-4) face a fellow WCC squad, the Santa Clara Broncos (11-3), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Leavey Center. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET.

Santa Clara vs. Pacific Game Information

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Tess Heal: 17.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Olivia Pollerd: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Marya Hudgins: 9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Lara Edmanson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ashley Hiraki: 4.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pacific Players to Watch

  • Anaya James: 11.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Liz Smith: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elizabeth Elliott: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cecilia Holmberg: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kadie Deaton: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

