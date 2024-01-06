Santa Clara vs. Pacific January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Pacific Tigers (8-4) face a fellow WCC squad, the Santa Clara Broncos (11-3), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Leavey Center. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Santa Clara vs. Pacific Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Tess Heal: 17.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Olivia Pollerd: 14.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marya Hudgins: 9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Lara Edmanson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ashley Hiraki: 4.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pacific Players to Watch
- Anaya James: 11.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Liz Smith: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elizabeth Elliott: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cecilia Holmberg: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kadie Deaton: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.