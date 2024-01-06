Saturday's game between the Santa Clara Broncos (12-3) and the Pacific Tigers (9-5) at Leavey Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-60 and heavily favors Santa Clara to take home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last time out, the Broncos won on Saturday 65-55 over Arizona State.

The Broncos came out on top in their most recent outing 65-55 against Arizona State on Saturday. In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Tigers earned a 60-57 win over Saint Mary's (CA). Tess Heal put up 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Broncos. Elizabeth Elliott scored a team-leading 23 points for the Tigers in the victory.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Santa Clara vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Santa Clara vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 73, Pacific 60

Top 25 Predictions

Santa Clara Schedule Analysis

Against the Oregon Ducks, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Broncos picked up their signature win of the season on November 18, an 89-50 road victory.

Santa Clara has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

The Broncos have four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Santa Clara 2023-24 Best Wins

89-50 on the road over Oregon (No. 93) on November 18

65-55 on the road over Arizona State (No. 126) on December 30

62-51 at home over Hawaii (No. 140) on November 11

62-52 over Boise State (No. 160) on November 24

75-54 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 175) on November 21

Pacific Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Tigers took down the Butler Bulldogs at home on November 24 by a score of 77-66.

Pacific has three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, the Broncos have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Pacific 2023-24 Best Wins

77-66 at home over Butler (No. 121) on November 24

79-78 over Temple (No. 124) on December 2

90-86 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 139) on December 16

60-57 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 170) on January 4

72-61 at home over UCSB (No. 200) on December 8

Santa Clara Leaders

Heal: 17.5 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

17.5 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Olivia Pollerd: 14.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (38-for-92)

14.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (38-for-92) Marya Hudgins: 9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

9.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Lara Edmanson: 7.3 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

7.3 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Ashley Hiraki: 4.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 25.6 FG%, 18.0 3PT% (9-for-50)

Pacific Leaders

Anaya James: 11.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

11.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Elliott: 15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 63.7 FG%

15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 63.7 FG% Liz Smith: 13.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67)

13.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67) Cecilia Holmberg: 10.6 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

10.6 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25) Kadie Deaton: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.1 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

Santa Clara Performance Insights

The Broncos average 70.5 points per game (114th in college basketball) while giving up 53.6 per contest (19th in college basketball). They have a +254 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game.

At home, the Broncos are averaging 12.8 more points per game (80.2) than they are in road games (67.4).

Santa Clara surrenders 44.0 points per game in home games this season, compared to 58.9 on the road.

The Broncos have been racking up 72.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 70.5 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 campaign.

Pacific Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (posting 73.0 points per game, 88th in college basketball, and giving up 69.6 per contest, 291st in college basketball) and have a +47 scoring differential.

At home the Tigers are scoring 74.8 points per game, 5.8 more than they are averaging away (69.0).

Pacific allows 62.6 points per game at home, and 79.2 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.