Can we count on Santa Clara to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Santa Clara ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-3 1-0 NR NR 30

Santa Clara's best wins

When Santa Clara defeated the Oregon Ducks, the No. 48 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 89-50 on November 18, it was its signature victory of the season. Tess Heal, as the top scorer in the victory over Oregon, delivered 21 points, while Olivia Pollerd was second on the squad with 20.

Next best wins

80-77 at home over Pacific (No. 113/RPI) on January 6

65-55 on the road over Arizona State (No. 127/RPI) on December 30

75-54 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 169/RPI) on November 21

62-51 at home over Hawaii (No. 176/RPI) on November 11

76-57 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 180/RPI) on December 21

Santa Clara's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Santa Clara has one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Santa Clara has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Santa Clara has the 162nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Broncos' upcoming schedule includes 13 games against teams with worse records and seven games versus teams with records above .500.

Of Santa Clara's 15 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Santa Clara's next game

Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Santa Clara Broncos Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

