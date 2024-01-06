Will San Jose State be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes San Jose State's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on San Jose State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How San Jose State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-1 NR NR 251

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Jose State's best wins

On November 11, San Jose State registered its signature win of the season, a 61-56 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 114) in the RPI rankings. Amhyia Moreland led the charge versus Cal Poly, amassing 15 points. Next on the team was Sabrina Ma with 11 points.

Next best wins

81-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 209/RPI) on November 9

61-53 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 228/RPI) on November 19

69-54 on the road over Utah State (No. 338/RPI) on January 6

70-53 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 349/RPI) on December 18

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

San Jose State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-4 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

San Jose State has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, San Jose State has the 259th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Spartans have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 13 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and one game against teams that have a worse record than their own.

SJSU has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

San Jose State's next game

Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. San Jose State Spartans

UNLV Rebels vs. San Jose State Spartans Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:30 PM ET Location: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming San Jose State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.