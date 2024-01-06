The San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) take a five-game win streak into a home contest versus the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC), winners of three straight. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • TV: CBS
San Diego State Stats Insights

  • The Aztecs are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • San Diego State has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the 115th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 217th.
  • The Aztecs average 77.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 68.1 the Rebels allow.
  • San Diego State is 10-1 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

UNLV Stats Insights

  • The Rebels have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
  • This season, UNLV has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 203rd.
  • The Rebels' 77.5 points per game are 12 more points than the 65.5 the Aztecs allow.
  • UNLV has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively San Diego State has fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 77.7 points per game, compared to 71.3 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Aztecs have played better at home this season, giving up 58.6 points per game, compared to 72.3 on the road.
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, San Diego State has fared better at home this year, sinking 7.7 per game, compared to 7.3 on the road. Meanwhile, it has produced a 31.4% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.6% mark on the road.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNLV scored more points at home (74.9 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
  • At home, the Rebels conceded 69.3 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).
  • At home, UNLV knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 fewer than it averaged away (8.7). UNLV's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than away (36.3%) too.

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center
1/3/2024 Fresno State W 74-47 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/13/2024 @ New Mexico - The Pit

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Hofstra W 74-56 Thomas & Mack Center
12/31/2023 Carroll (MT) W 87-51 Thomas & Mack Center
1/2/2024 Bethesda (CA) W 112-56 Thomas & Mack Center
1/6/2024 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/9/2024 New Mexico - Thomas & Mack Center
1/13/2024 Utah State - Thomas & Mack Center

