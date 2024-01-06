Can we count on San Diego State to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How San Diego State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-5 2-1 NR NR 172

San Diego State's best wins

San Diego State defeated the No. 109-ranked (according to the RPI) Colorado State Rams, 74-71, on December 30, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Jada Lewis led the way against Colorado State, amassing 22 points. Next on the team was Abby Prohaska with 22 points.

Next best wins

74-49 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 132/RPI) on November 25

77-68 at home over UC Davis (No. 185/RPI) on November 13

75-52 over Kennesaw State (No. 198/RPI) on December 20

67-63 on the road over San Diego (No. 276/RPI) on December 7

77-70 at home over Fresno State (No. 277/RPI) on January 7

San Diego State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Based on the RPI, the Aztecs have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, San Diego State is playing the 239th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Aztecs have 10 games left versus teams over .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

In terms of San Diego St's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

San Diego State's next game

Matchup: Wyoming Cowgirls vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Wyoming Cowgirls vs. San Diego State Aztecs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

