If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Saint Mary's (CA) and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Saint Mary's (CA) ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 1-1 NR NR 189

Saint Mary's (CA)'s best wins

On November 14, Saint Mary's (CA) captured its best win of the season, a 52-37 victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 137) in the RPI rankings. In the victory against UC Irvine, Emily Foy tallied a team-leading 15 points. Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso chipped in 11 points.

Next best wins

59-53 at home over Montana State (No. 148/RPI) on December 8

73-65 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 181/RPI) on November 24

61-58 at home over UCSD (No. 204/RPI) on November 12

70-52 at home over San Jose State (No. 251/RPI) on December 29

67-59 at home over San Diego (No. 276/RPI) on January 6

Saint Mary's (CA)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-5 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Saint Mary's (CA) has five losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Saint Mary's (CA) gets the 119th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Gaels have 14 games left this year, including seven against teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records above .500.

St. Mary's has 14 games left to play this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s next game

Matchup: Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Loyola Marymount Lions

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Loyola Marymount Lions Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 8:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

