The San Diego Toreros (4-8) play a fellow WCC squad, the Saint Mary's Gaels (6-7), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Saint Mary's (CA) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Ali Bamberger: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Tayla Dalton: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Leia Hanafin: 2.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

2.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Hannah Rapp: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego Players to Watch

Veronica Sheffey: 12.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Kasey Neubert: 9.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Harsimran Kaur: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Courtney Wristen: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.