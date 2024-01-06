Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego Toreros (4-8) play a fellow WCC squad, the Saint Mary's Gaels (6-7), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Ali Bamberger: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tayla Dalton: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Leia Hanafin: 2.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hannah Rapp: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
San Diego Players to Watch
- Veronica Sheffey: 12.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kasey Neubert: 9.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Harsimran Kaur: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Courtney Wristen: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
