Saturday's contest at University Credit Union Pavilion has the Saint Mary's Gaels (7-8) squaring off against the San Diego Toreros (4-10) at 8:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 66-59 win for Saint Mary's (CA), who are favored by our model.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Gaels suffered a 60-57 loss to Pacific.

In their last game on Thursday, the Gaels suffered a 60-57 loss to Pacific. The Toreros' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 53-52 loss to Pepperdine. In the losing effort, Tayla Dalton led the Gaels with 13 points. Kylie Horstmeyer's team-high 13 points paced the Toreros in the losing effort.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 66, San Diego 59

Top 25 Predictions

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule Analysis

Against the UC Irvine Anteaters on November 14, the Gaels registered their best win of the season, a 52-37 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Mary's (CA) is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most defeats.

Saint Mary's (CA) 2023-24 Best Wins

52-37 at home over UC Irvine (No. 105) on November 14

59-53 at home over Montana State (No. 111) on December 8

73-65 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 163) on November 24

61-58 at home over UCSD (No. 219) on November 12

70-52 at home over San Jose State (No. 235) on December 29

San Diego Schedule Analysis

The Toreros' best win this season came in a 71-43 victory against the Portland State Vikings on November 11.

The Toreros have three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Gaels are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 51st-most defeats.

San Diego 2023-24 Best Wins

71-43 at home over Portland State (No. 290) on November 11

56-53 at home over Weber State (No. 292) on November 24

85-61 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 340) on December 10

Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders

Ali Bamberger: 9.7 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

9.7 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Dalton: 9.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

9.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 9.9 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

9.9 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Leia Hanafin: 2.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

2.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 54.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Hannah Rapp: 5.9 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

San Diego Leaders

Veronica Sheffey: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Horstmeyer: 9.6 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

9.6 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Kasey Neubert: 9.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

9.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Harsimran Kaur: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 45.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 45.2 FG% Jess Finney: 6.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.9 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels have been outscored by 1.8 points per game (scoring 60.7 points per game to rank 264th in college basketball while allowing 62.5 per outing to rank 142nd in college basketball) and have a -27 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, the Gaels have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 62.9 points per game, compared to 57.3 per game in away games.

Defensively, Saint Mary's (CA) has played better in home games this year, surrendering 58.7 points per game, compared to 68.2 when playing on the road.

In their last 10 games, the Gaels have been racking up 62.3 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 60.7 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

San Diego Performance Insights

The Toreros have been outscored by 2.7 points per game (posting 62.9 points per game, 241st in college basketball, while giving up 65.6 per contest, 215th in college basketball) and have a -38 scoring differential.

At home the Toreros are putting up 60.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (68.0).

In 2023-24 San Diego is conceding 15.0 fewer points per game at home (61.3) than on the road (76.3).

