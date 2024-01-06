Can we expect Saint Joseph's (PA) to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Saint Joseph's (PA) ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-1 NR 36 51

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s best wins

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s signature win of the season came against the Villanova Wildcats, a top 50 team (No. 32), according to the RPI. Saint Joseph's (PA) registered the 73-67 home win on December 9. That signature victory over Villanova included a team-leading 21 points from Mackenzie Smith. Laura Ziegler, with 16 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

77-49 on the road over Pennsylvania (No. 132/RPI) on November 14

62-47 on the road over Boston University (No. 139/RPI) on December 5

67-65 on the road over Temple (No. 158/RPI) on November 22

64-53 on the road over Drexel (No. 201/RPI) on November 19

63-57 at home over UAB (No. 206/RPI) on December 21

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

The Hawks have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Hawks are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Saint Joseph's (PA) is facing the 207th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

As far as the Hawks' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams over .500.

St. Joseph's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s next game

Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

