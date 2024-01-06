Sacramento State vs. Oral Roberts January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (1-8) meet the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Sacramento State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Summah Hanson: 15.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Benthe Versteeg: 7.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Irune Orio: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Solape Amusan: 5.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Seilala Lautaimi: 4.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Oral Roberts Players to Watch
- Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalei Oglesby: 14.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taleyah Jones: 15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Cooper: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emily Robinson: 10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
