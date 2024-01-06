The Sacramento State Hornets (1-8) meet the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-4) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Sacramento State vs. Oral Roberts Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Sacramento State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sacramento State Players to Watch

  • Summah Hanson: 15.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Benthe Versteeg: 7.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Irune Orio: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Solape Amusan: 5.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Seilala Lautaimi: 4.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oral Roberts Players to Watch

  • Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalei Oglesby: 14.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Taleyah Jones: 15.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hannah Cooper: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Emily Robinson: 10.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.