Saturday's game that pits the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-4) versus the Sacramento State Hornets (1-11) at The Nest is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-61 in favor of Oral Roberts, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Hornets enter this game after a 70-52 loss to St. Thomas on Wednesday.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Hornets suffered a 70-52 loss to St. Thomas. The Golden Eagles head into this matchup following an 81-80 win over Northern Colorado on Wednesday. Summah Hanson recorded 15 points, six rebounds and zero assists for the Hornets. Jalei Oglesby scored 18 points in the Golden Eagles' win, leading the team.

Sacramento State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: The Nest in Sacramento, California

Sacramento State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 77, Sacramento State 61

Top 25 Predictions

Sacramento State Schedule Analysis

The Hornets took down the CSU Northridge Matadors in a 58-48 win on December 2. It was their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Hornets are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Oral Roberts Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (No. 97-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 93-87 win on November 18 -- their signature win of the season.

The Golden Eagles have four losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Oral Roberts 2023-24 Best Wins

93-87 at home over Tulsa (No. 97) on November 18

76-74 on the road over Wichita State (No. 221) on December 20

81-80 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 222) on January 3

76-61 at home over UMKC (No. 250) on December 29

72-63 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 277) on November 22

Sacramento State Leaders

Hanson: 14.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 41.0 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

14.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 41.0 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Benthe Versteeg: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

9.0 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Solape Amusan: 5.8 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

5.8 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51) Irune Orio: 5.9 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

5.9 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Sophia Lee: 4.1 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

Oral Roberts Leaders

Ruthie Udoumoh: 12.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 46.4 FG%

12.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 46.4 FG% Oglesby: 14.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 52.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

14.7 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 52.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Taleyah Jones: 16.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

16.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62) Hannah Cooper: 12.4 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

12.4 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Emily Robinson: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.0 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (16-for-69)

Sacramento State Performance Insights

The Hornets are being outscored by 19.5 points per game with a -234 scoring differential overall. They put up 49.6 points per game (352nd in college basketball) and give up 69.1 per outing (282nd in college basketball).

The Hornets average 51.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 45.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.

Sacramento State is ceding 68.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.5 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (70.8).

Oral Roberts Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game, with a +100 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.6 points per game (18th in college basketball) and give up 75.4 per outing (334th in college basketball).

The Golden Eagles are putting up more points at home (93.1 per game) than away (68.5).

In 2023-24 Oral Roberts is conceding 22.5 fewer points per game at home (65.8) than away (88.3).

