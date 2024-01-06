If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Robert Morris and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Robert Morris' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Robert Morris ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 2-4 NR NR 262

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robert Morris' best wins

Robert Morris' best win this season came against the Charleston (SC) Cougars, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 163) in the RPI. Robert Morris secured the 71-65 win at home on December 16. Danielle Vuletich was the leading scorer in the signature win over Charleston (SC), recording 19 points with 16 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

65-63 at home over Youngstown State (No. 304/RPI) on December 3

60-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 314/RPI) on December 29

61-50 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 355/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Robert Morris' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

The Colonials have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Robert Morris is facing the 281st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Looking at the Colonials' upcoming schedule, they have seven games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Robert Morris has 14 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Robert Morris' next game

Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Robert Morris Colonials

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Robert Morris Colonials Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Robert Morris games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.