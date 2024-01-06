What are Rhode Island's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Rhode Island ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-5 3-0 NR NR 71

Rhode Island's best wins

Rhode Island took down the Princeton Tigers (No. 15 in the RPI) in a 60-58 win on December 3 -- its best victory of the season. That signature win against Princeton included a team-leading 21 points from D'yona Davis. Sophie Phillips, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

70-68 at home over George Mason (No. 62/RPI) on January 2

59-56 at home over Harvard (No. 82/RPI) on December 28

64-58 over Portland (No. 103/RPI) on November 25

67-56 on the road over Brown (No. 116/RPI) on November 17

97-53 at home over Le Moyne (No. 141/RPI) on December 21

Rhode Island's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Rhode Island has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

The Rams have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, Rhode Island has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Rhode Island is playing the 139th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Rams have 15 games remaining this year, including nine versus teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing URI's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Rhode Island's next game

Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Rhode Island Rams

Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Rhode Island Rams Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

