What are Providence's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Providence ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 2-1 NR NR 153

Providence's best wins

Against the Seton Hall Pirates, a top 100 team in the RPI, Providence notched its best win of the season on December 30, a 51-46 road victory. Marta Morales recorded a team-best 17 points with three rebounds and three assists in the matchup versus Seton Hall.

Next best wins

51-50 at home over Rhode Island (No. 71/RPI) on December 6

66-35 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 171/RPI) on December 16

57-47 at home over Vermont (No. 177/RPI) on November 10

72-65 at home over DePaul (No. 178/RPI) on January 3

57-40 at home over Monmouth (No. 212/RPI) on November 22

Providence's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Providence is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Friars have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Providence has the 75th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Friars have 15 games remaining this season, including two versus teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records over .500.

Providence has 15 games remaining this year, including four contests against Top 25 teams.

Providence's next game

Matchup: UConn Huskies vs. Providence Friars

UConn Huskies vs. Providence Friars Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET Location: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV Channel: SNY

