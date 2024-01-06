2024 NCAA Bracketology: Providence Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
What are Providence's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Providence ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-8
|2-1
|NR
|NR
|153
Providence's best wins
Against the Seton Hall Pirates, a top 100 team in the RPI, Providence notched its best win of the season on December 30, a 51-46 road victory. Marta Morales recorded a team-best 17 points with three rebounds and three assists in the matchup versus Seton Hall.
Next best wins
- 51-50 at home over Rhode Island (No. 71/RPI) on December 6
- 66-35 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 171/RPI) on December 16
- 57-47 at home over Vermont (No. 177/RPI) on November 10
- 72-65 at home over DePaul (No. 178/RPI) on January 3
- 57-40 at home over Monmouth (No. 212/RPI) on November 22
Providence's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-1
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Providence is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.
- According to the RPI, the Friars have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Providence has the 75th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Friars have 15 games remaining this season, including two versus teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records over .500.
- Providence has 15 games remaining this year, including four contests against Top 25 teams.
Providence's next game
- Matchup: UConn Huskies vs. Providence Friars
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV Channel: SNY
