For bracketology analysis on Princeton and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Princeton ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 1-0 NR 31 15

Princeton's best wins

Princeton took down the Villanova Wildcats (No. 32 in the RPI) in a 61-58 win on December 11 -- its best win of the season. In the victory over Villanova, Kaitlyn Chen delivered a team-high 21 points. Skye Belker added 18 points.

Next best wins

75-71 at home over Seton Hall (No. 68/RPI) on November 29

77-63 over Oklahoma (No. 70/RPI) on November 23

65-60 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 89/RPI) on November 12

66-55 on the road over Le Moyne (No. 141/RPI) on December 31

79-38 on the road over Cornell (No. 142/RPI) on January 6

Princeton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, Princeton has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 26th-most in the nation. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 42nd-most.

The Tigers have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Princeton is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Princeton has been handed the 30th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Princeton has 13 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Princeton's next game

Matchup: Harvard Crimson vs. Princeton Tigers

Harvard Crimson vs. Princeton Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

