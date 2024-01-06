Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (3-9) play the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-6) in a clash of WCC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Jane Nwaba: 9.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ella Brubaker: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Addi Melone: 6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jorynn Ross: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Loyola Marymount Players to Watch
- Alexis Mark: 11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amaya Oliver: 9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Soufia Inoussa: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nicole Rodriguez: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cynthia Ezeja: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
