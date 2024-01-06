The Pepperdine Waves (3-9) play the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-6) in a clash of WCC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Jane Nwaba: 9.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Ella Brubaker: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Addi Melone: 6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Myra Gordon: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jorynn Ross: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Alexis Mark: 11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Amaya Oliver: 9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Soufia Inoussa: 5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Nicole Rodriguez: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Cynthia Ezeja: 7.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

