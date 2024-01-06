Saturday's contest between the Loyola Marymount Lions (5-8) and Pepperdine Waves (5-9) going head to head at Firestone Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 64-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Loyola Marymount, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Waves came out on top in their most recent game 53-52 against San Diego on Thursday.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Waves earned a 53-52 win against San Diego. The Lions lost their most recent outing 63-38 against San Francisco on Thursday. Jane Nwaba put up 14 points, 12 rebounds and one assist for the Waves. Alexis Mark scored 18 points in the Lions' loss, leading the team.

Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 63, Pepperdine 62

Pepperdine Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Waves beat the UC Irvine Anteaters at home on November 7 by a score of 63-58.

The Waves have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (seven).

Pepperdine 2023-24 Best Wins

63-58 at home over UC Irvine (No. 105) on November 7

53-52 on the road over San Diego (No. 236) on January 4

80-60 on the road over CSU Bakersfield (No. 310) on December 16

Loyola Marymount Schedule Analysis

On December 17, the Lions captured their best win of the season, a 64-57 victory over the UCSB Gauchos, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 200) in our computer rankings.

Loyola Marymount has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Waves are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.

Loyola Marymount 2023-24 Best Wins

64-57 on the road over UCSB (No. 200) on December 17

79-61 at home over Denver (No. 278) on November 30

77-74 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 340) on December 21

Pepperdine Leaders

Nwaba: 10.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

10.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Addi Melone: 6.9 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (19-for-67)

6.9 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (19-for-67) Ella Brubaker: 9.4 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44)

9.4 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (20-for-44) Jorynn Ross: 5.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%

5.7 PTS, 50.0 FG% Myra Gordon: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.8 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

Loyola Marymount Leaders

Mark: 11.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

11.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Amaya Oliver: 9.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 45.9 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 BLK, 45.9 FG% Soufia Inoussa: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

5.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Da'Ja Hamilton: 8.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

8.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27) Sydney Gandy: 5.8 PTS, 25.5 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (14-for-55)

Pepperdine Performance Insights

The Waves' -68 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.1 points per game (308th in college basketball) while allowing 62.9 per outing (151st in college basketball).

The Waves are posting 60.0 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 55.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Pepperdine is surrendering 61.8 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 64.5.

Loyola Marymount Performance Insights

The Lions have a -27 scoring differential, falling short by 2.0 points per game. They're putting up 62.2 points per game, 250th in college basketball, and are allowing 64.2 per contest to rank 184th in college basketball.

The Lions average 61.3 points per game at home, and 63.2 away.

At home, Loyola Marymount concedes 59.6 points per game. On the road, it concedes 69.7.

