Will Pennsylvania be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Pennsylvania's complete tournament resume.

How Pennsylvania ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-1 NR NR 132

Pennsylvania's best wins

Pennsylvania, in its signature win of the season, took down the Maine Black Bears 72-69 on December 30. Mataya Gayle led the offense versus Maine, dropping 28 points. Second on the team was Jordan Obi with 15 points.

Next best wins

76-68 on the road over UCSD (No. 204/RPI) on November 26

85-79 on the road over Siena (No. 254/RPI) on November 19

79-71 at home over La Salle (No. 256/RPI) on November 29

71-62 on the road over Merrimack (No. 336/RPI) on December 8

74-51 at home over Marist (No. 342/RPI) on November 11

Pennsylvania's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Pennsylvania has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Pennsylvania gets the 161st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Of the Quakers' 13 remaining games this season, six are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records over .500.

Penn's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Pennsylvania's next game

Matchup: Dartmouth Big Green vs. Pennsylvania Quakers

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Pennsylvania Quakers Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

