2024 NCAA Bracketology: Pennsylvania Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Will Pennsylvania be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Pennsylvania's complete tournament resume.
How Pennsylvania ranks
|Record
|Ivy League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-6
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|132
Pennsylvania's best wins
Pennsylvania, in its signature win of the season, took down the Maine Black Bears 72-69 on December 30. Mataya Gayle led the offense versus Maine, dropping 28 points. Second on the team was Jordan Obi with 15 points.
Next best wins
- 76-68 on the road over UCSD (No. 204/RPI) on November 26
- 85-79 on the road over Siena (No. 254/RPI) on November 19
- 79-71 at home over La Salle (No. 256/RPI) on November 29
- 71-62 on the road over Merrimack (No. 336/RPI) on December 8
- 74-51 at home over Marist (No. 342/RPI) on November 11
Pennsylvania's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Based on the RPI, Pennsylvania has three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Pennsylvania gets the 161st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- Of the Quakers' 13 remaining games this season, six are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records over .500.
- Penn's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Pennsylvania's next game
- Matchup: Dartmouth Big Green vs. Pennsylvania Quakers
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
