If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Penn State and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Penn State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 1-2 NR NR 86

Penn State's best wins

Penn State's best win of the season came against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 50 team (No. 41), according to the RPI. Penn State registered the 89-80 neutral-site win on November 20. In the win over Oklahoma State, Makenna Marisa compiled a team-best 34 points. Jayla Oden chipped in 14 points.

Next best wins

91-85 at home over Kansas (No. 93/RPI) on November 13

69-53 on the road over St. John's (NY) (No. 95/RPI) on November 16

73-66 at home over Providence (No. 153/RPI) on November 26

95-55 at home over Northwestern (No. 175/RPI) on January 2

97-47 at home over Radford (No. 221/RPI) on November 29

Penn State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, Penn State has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 26th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 42nd-most.

Based on the RPI, the Lady Lions have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Penn State has been given the 89th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Lady Lions have 15 games remaining this year, including six against teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records north of .500.

As far as Penn St's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Penn State's next game

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Lady Lions

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Lady Lions Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV Channel: B1G+

