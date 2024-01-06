When the Minnesota Wild take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Patrick Maroon light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

Maroon has scored in four of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Maroon has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 8.9% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 145 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Maroon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 14:19 Home L 4-1 1/2/2024 Flames 1 1 0 15:11 Home L 3-1 12/31/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 3-2 12/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 4-2 12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 6-3 12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:40 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:04 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:24 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

