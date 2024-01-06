Can we expect Pacific to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Pacific ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 1-1 NR NR 113

Pacific's best wins

Against the Butler Bulldogs on November 24, Pacific captured its best win of the season, which was a 77-66 home victory. With 21 points, Liz Smith was the top scorer against Butler. Second on the team was Elizabeth Elliott, with 19 points.

Next best wins

79-78 over Temple (No. 158/RPI) on December 2

73-57 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 180/RPI) on November 10

60-57 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 189/RPI) on January 4

90-86 on the road over Long Beach State (No. 205/RPI) on December 16

72-61 at home over UCSB (No. 220/RPI) on December 8

Pacific's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, the Tigers have three losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, Pacific has four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Pacific has been given the 125th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

As far as the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have six contests against teams over .500.

Of Pacific's 14 remaining games this season, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Pacific's next game

Matchup: Pacific Tigers vs. Loyola Marymount Lions

Pacific Tigers vs. Loyola Marymount Lions Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California

