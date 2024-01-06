What are Oral Roberts' chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Oral Roberts ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-0 NR NR 76

Oral Roberts' best wins

Oral Roberts notched its signature win of the season on November 18, when it claimed a 93-87 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 85) in the RPI. Hannah Cooper dropped a team-leading 25 points with four rebounds and five assists in the matchup against Tulsa.

Next best wins

81-80 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 243/RPI) on January 3

76-61 at home over UMKC (No. 272/RPI) on December 29

76-74 on the road over Wichita State (No. 293/RPI) on December 20

72-63 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 316/RPI) on November 22

56-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 326/RPI) on January 6

Oral Roberts' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Oral Roberts is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Golden Eagles are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Oral Roberts has the 86th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Golden Eagles have 14 games remaining on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at Oral Roberts' upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Oral Roberts' next game

Matchup: South Dakota Coyotes vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

South Dakota Coyotes vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

