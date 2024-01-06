If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Oklahoma State and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Oklahoma State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 2-1 NR NR 41

Oklahoma State's best wins

Oklahoma State's best victory of the season came against the TCU Horned Frogs, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to the RPI. Oklahoma State secured the 67-59 road win on January 6. That signature win over TCU featured a team-leading 14 points from Praise Egharevba. Stailee Heard, with 11 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

78-62 at home over Wyoming (No. 103/RPI) on December 3

68-61 on the road over UCF (No. 106/RPI) on January 3

82-51 at home over Missouri State (No. 112/RPI) on November 26

67-52 at home over Texas State (No. 166/RPI) on December 9

87-61 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 213/RPI) on December 20

Oklahoma State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Oklahoma State is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories, but also tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Oklahoma State gets the 38th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Cowgirls' 15 remaining games this year, three are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records north of .500.

Oklahoma St has 15 games left this year, including five contests versus Top 25 teams.

Oklahoma State's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

